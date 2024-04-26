Two Former Women Superstars Set to Appear at SmackDown for WWE Draft 2024

WWE Hall of Famers John Bradshaw Layfield, Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze are confirmed to attend this Friday’s SmackDown for the 2024 WWE Draft. Additionally,
PWInsider has reported that former Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and ex-Divas/Women's Champion Michelle McCool are also expected to be present.
AJ Styles
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri)
Andrade
Bianca Belair
Bron Breakker
Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis
Ivar
Jey Uso
LA Knight
Liv Morgan
Nia Jax
Randy Orton
Ricochet
Seth Rollins
Shayna Baszler
Sheamus
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, “MFT” Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman)
The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)
Zoey Stark
* NXT Superstars will be eligible to be drafted.
#DIY
Apollo Crews
Braun Strowman
Bronson Reed
Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
CM Punk
The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile)
Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai and Kabuki Warriors)
Drew McIntyre
Final Testament (Karrion Kross, AOP, Scarlett and Paul Ellering)
Giovanni Vinci
Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)
Jade Cargill
Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh)
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Kevin Owens
Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto and Elektra Lopez)
LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)
Naomi
Natalya
New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)
New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
Odyssey Jones
Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)
Shinsuke Nakamura
Tegan Nox
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and B-Fab)
Tiffany Stratton
* NXT Superstars will be eligible to be drafted.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com