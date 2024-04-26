Two Former Women Superstars Set to Appear at SmackDown for WWE Draft 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famers John Bradshaw Layfield, Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze are confirmed to attend this Friday’s SmackDown for the 2024 WWE Draft. Additionally,

PWInsider has reported that former Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and ex-Divas/Women's Champion Michelle McCool are also expected to be present.

FRIDAY’S AVAILABLE DRAFT POOL

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri)

Andrade

Bianca Belair

Bron Breakker

Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Ivar

Jey Uso

LA Knight

Liv Morgan

Nia Jax

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, “MFT” Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman)

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin)

Zoey Stark

* NXT Superstars will be eligible to be drafted.



MONDAY’S AVAILABLE DRAFT POOL

#DIY

Apollo Crews

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

CM Punk

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile)

Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai and Kabuki Warriors)

Drew McIntyre

Final Testament (Karrion Kross, AOP, Scarlett and Paul Ellering)

Giovanni Vinci

Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)

Jade Cargill

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh)

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kevin Owens

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto and Elektra Lopez)

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)

Naomi

Natalya

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Odyssey Jones

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tegan Nox

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and B-Fab)

Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Superstars will be eligible to be drafted.