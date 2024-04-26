WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Opts Out of 2024 WWE Draft, Paul Heyman Explains Why

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the 2024 WWE Draft. Paul Heyman, speaking on SmackDown, declared that Reigns would not participate in this year's draft, rendering him ineligible.

Heyman emphasized the significance of Reigns' decision, saying, “This is not a negative! This is a positive! Who built SmackDown since the pandemic? Roman Reigns! Who is the biggest star in the entire industry? Roman Reigns!” He further clarified that Reigns would not be returning to WWE soon by stating, “Why would Roman Reigns want the number one draft pick spotlight when Roman Reigns is not going to be returning in the immediate future? Read into my words, Kayla. That is not what a real Tribal Chief would do!”

Reigns, a key figure on the SmackDown roster, took a break from TV following his title loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 earlier this month. The announcement by Heyman about Reigns’ withdrawal from the draft can be seen in the clip below:

First Round of WWE Draft 2024: Bianca Belair and Carmelo Hayes to SmackDown, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins to RAW

Tags: #wwe #wwe draft #draft #raw #smackdown #nxt #roman reigns #paul heyman

