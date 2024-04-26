WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Shows No Interest in Launching New Wrestling Venture

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Vince McMahon has been rumored to be contemplating the launch of a new wrestling promotion after his WWE departure.

However, this notion appears to be unfounded. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a source very close to McMahon has indicated that he is not interested in starting another wrestling enterprise. Despite considering other business possibilities, wrestling does not seem to be on his agenda.

Launching a wrestling promotion from the ground up would pose significant challenges given the industry's competitive nature and the dominance of established entities like WWE. McMahon also faces additional hurdles, including serious legal issues, such as federal investigations and lawsuits related to allegations of sexual misconduct. These complications, which must be resolved, could impede his ability to embark on new business endeavors. McMahon has refuted all allegations made by Janel Grant and stepped down from his roles at WWE/TKO earlier in January.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

