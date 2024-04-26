Sonya Deville Gears Up for WWE Return Following Knee Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In August 2023, Sonya Deville revealed she had suffered an ACL tear, which sidelined her from wrestling for a considerable time. At the point of her injury, Deville held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. Piper Niven stepped in to replace Deville, allowing Green to retain the title without having to give it up.

Recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that Deville is preparing for her comeback to WWE, hinting at a possible return to the ring soon. This speculation is supported by Deville's recent social media activity, which many interpret as a sign of her imminent return. According to the newsletter, “Deville is gearing up for a comeback and has been diligently training following her knee surgery.”

However, Deville is not yet considered for the 2024 WWE Draft. During her recovery period, Deville also celebrated her marriage to Toni Cassano in a glamorous wedding attended by numerous celebrities.