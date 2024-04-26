Dominik Mysterio Shuts Down Surgery Rumors Amid Injury Reports

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dominik Mysterio dismisses reports of undergoing surgery.

This morning, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter announced that 'Dirty Dom' would need Tommy John surgery on his elbow, sidelining him for an extended period, typically seen in professional baseball players for at least nine months. Contrary to these reports, Dominik Mysterio quickly refuted the need for surgery via social media, stating, "No Surgery for this guy," and accompanied his message with a popular gif from "The Wolf of Wall Street," depicting Leonardo DiCaprio's character defiantly announcing he’s "Not F***ing Leaving!"

Although Fightful Select confirms the severity of Dominik’s injury, he will continue to make appearances on television, according to additional reports by the Observer.