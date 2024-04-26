WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Zayn Opens Up About CM Punk

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

At a Wrestlemania 40 media event hosted by the Gorilla Position podcast, Kevin Owens commented on his relationship with CM Punk, stating, “we’re not each other’s type of people.” Subsequently, the podcast interviewed Sami Zayn, a friend of Owens, to gather his thoughts on Punk.

Zayn expressed a seasoned perspective on his long acquaintance with Punk, emphasizing reconciliation and letting go of past grievances. “I’ve known him for a very long time. There’s been some ups, there’s been some downs. He showed up and I was like, ‘I just don’t want this to be weird. Say whatever you need to say.’ He said his peace, I said my peace. Clean slate. That’s it. You just can’t walk around harboring resentment," Zayn explained. He further elaborated on the importance of a positive work environment, free from personal grudges. "I work here, and vice versa. I don’t want him to see me and [groans]. Whatever happened, cards on the table, clean slate. Good? Good. Okay. That’s just it. That’s how I approach, not just him, but life. I’ve found in my experience that it’s kind of exhausting to hate people. The only person who is mad is you. They’re just walking around, and you’re under a cloud of negativity. I just don’t want that cloud," he added.

Reflecting on past difficulties with Punk, Zayn acknowledged, “Has there been some weird stuff between us in the past? Sure, I think 90% of people you ask about Punk would say the same. As far as I’m concerned, we have to work together, you’re here, you’ve been through a lot in your life, let’s just clean slate and start over. That’s it.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #cm punk

