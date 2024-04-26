WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Shelton Benjamin

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Shelton Benjamin, the accomplished veteran, was released from WWE in the fall of 2023, leaving fans speculating about his future. Benjamin has kept a low profile since his departure; however, recent updates reveal his next venture.

According to Fightful Select, Benjamin is set to compete in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, scheduled for May 26th and May 27th. He will be joined by other competitors such as Simon Miller, KC Navarro, Tate Mayfairs, Man Like Dereiss, RKJ, and Luke Jacobs. PROGRESS Wrestling is expected to make an official announcement soon. Throughout his career, Benjamin has achieved significant success, holding titles in WWE, ROH, OVW, and the World Wrestling Council, and has competed in major organizations like NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #shelton benjamin #njpw #super strong style

