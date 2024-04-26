Update on Shelton Benjamin

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shelton Benjamin, the accomplished veteran, was released from WWE in the fall of 2023, leaving fans speculating about his future. Benjamin has kept a low profile since his departure; however, recent updates reveal his next venture.

According to Fightful Select, Benjamin is set to compete in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, scheduled for May 26th and May 27th. He will be joined by other competitors such as Simon Miller, KC Navarro, Tate Mayfairs, Man Like Dereiss, RKJ, and Luke Jacobs. PROGRESS Wrestling is expected to make an official announcement soon. Throughout his career, Benjamin has achieved significant success, holding titles in WWE, ROH, OVW, and the World Wrestling Council, and has competed in major organizations like NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH.