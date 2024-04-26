NXT Star Guru Raaj Listed in Alumni Section of WWE Roster Page

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It appears that WWE may have parted ways with another wrestler. Guru Raaj, an NXT star, has been listed in the alumni section of WWE's roster page. Raaj has been inactive since his November 2022 match, where he was defeated by SCRYPTS in under two minutes. He was originally brought in to help WWE expand its reach in India.

Among his notable matches, Raaj faced Finn Balor at the Superstar Spectacle event in 2021. WWE has not yet made an official announcement regarding his status. This development follows recent releases from the company, including Cameron Grimes, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Von Wagner, among others.