Jesse Ventura Teases WWE Return Amid New Direction Talks

Jesse "The Body" Ventura has revealed that he is in discussions with WWE once more. Speaking on the political YouTube show 'The Vanguard,' the former Minnesota Governor and WWE Hall of Fame inductee discussed his potential return to the organization. Ventura mentioned, "I will tell you this: Now that wrestling has chosen this new direction, shall we call it, Jesse Ventura is in talks with them." He emphasized that the company's new direction was a key factor in reigniting conversations between him and WWE.
During the interview, Ventura also commented on the recent Vince McMahon controversy surrounding the Janel Grant lawsuit. He expressed satisfaction with WWE's current path, stating, "The direction the company is now going was good enough for Jesse Ventura and the WWE to begin talking again." Ventura, a prominent figure in WWE during the 1980s and early 1990s as a color commentator, last appeared in WWE as a Guest Host on Monday Night Raw in 2009, following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.
