WWE Set To Bring In Legends For 2024 Draft

WWE's annual Draft will take place over two nights, on April 26 and April 29, featured on Raw and SmackDown respectively. This year, the draft will include talent from NXT.

The list of wrestlers eligible to be drafted on Friday's SmackDown includes notable stars such as AJ Styles, Otis, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Andrade El Idolo, Bron Breakker, Ashonte Thee Adonis, Ivar, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman, Zoey Stark, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin.

For Monday's Raw, the draft will feature Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Apollo Crews, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, CM Punk, The Creeds, IYO SKY, Naomi, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, AoP, Paul Ellering, Imperium, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Natalya, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, The New Day, Pretty Deadly, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Jade Cargill, Dragon Lee, LWO, and Zelina Vega.

Additionally, several WWE Hall of Famers, including John Bradshaw Layfield, Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze, will make special appearances at Friday’s SmackDown to announce the draft picks, a tradition from past drafts.