2024 WWE Draft Rules & Full List Of Eligible Superstars Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has released the details for the upcoming 2024 WWE Draft, which is set to kick off on the April 26 episode of SmackDown. The draft will continue over two episodes, starting with SmackDown featuring four rounds and a total of 16 picks.

The action will shift to WWE RAW on April 29, where there will be six rounds and 24 picks. Champions from each brand will have protection from being drafted, although the Women's Tag Team Champions will be an exception and can be chosen. SmackDown has the privilege of making the first pick on April 26, while RAW will lead the selections on April 29. The final rosters will be confirmed by Monday, May 6.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨



The official #WWEDraft rules are here!



NIGHT 1 THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!

NIGHT 2 MONDAY, APRIL 29 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ROLIad5XGF — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

These WWE Superstars are eligible to be drafted in the 2024 #WWEDraft THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/5yKyOpLBgc — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024