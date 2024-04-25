WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Maclin Re-signs with TNA Wrestling

Posted By: WNS on Apr 25, 2024

Steve Maclin has renewed his contract with TNA, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Having joined TNA in 2021 following his release from WWE, Maclin, a former TNA World Champion, continues his tenure with the promotion. Recently, he competed at the Rebellion premium live event, where he was defeated by Mike Santana in his return match. TNA has officially confirmed Maclin's re-signing and shared the news with fans via Twitter.

