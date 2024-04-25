Steve Maclin Re-signs with TNA Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Steve Maclin has renewed his contract with TNA, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Having joined TNA in 2021 following his release from WWE, Maclin, a former TNA World Champion, continues his tenure with the promotion. Recently, he competed at the Rebellion premium live event, where he was defeated by Mike Santana in his return match. TNA has officially confirmed Maclin's re-signing and shared the news with fans via Twitter.