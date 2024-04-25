WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Mike Santana Makes Anticipated Return to Impact Wrestling Tonight on AXS TV

Posted By: WNS on Apr 25, 2024

Mike Santana Makes Anticipated Return to Impact Wrestling Tonight on AXS TV

TNA Wrestling is set to air a fresh episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, marking Mike Santana's return to the show after five years. Tonight's matches feature:

- Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

- Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands

- Ballot Box Battle for an X Division Title opportunity, with participants to be announced

- Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed

- A segment featuring Josh Alexander

Mike Santana Signs With TNA Wrestling

TNA has officially announced the signing of Mike Santana after his recent return. The organization released the following statement: Mike S [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 24, 2024 03:24PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87336/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π