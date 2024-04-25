Mike Santana Makes Anticipated Return to Impact Wrestling Tonight on AXS TV

TNA Wrestling is set to air a fresh episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, marking Mike Santana's return to the show after five years. Tonight's matches feature:
- Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
- Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands
- Ballot Box Battle for an X Division Title opportunity, with participants to be announced
- Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed
- A segment featuring Josh Alexander
⚡ Mike Santana Signs With TNA Wrestling
TNA has officially announced the signing of Mike Santana after his recent return. The organization released the following statement: Mike S [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 24, 2024 03:24PM
