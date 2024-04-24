Mike Santana Signs With TNA Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA has officially announced the signing of Mike Santana after his recent return. The organization released the following statement:

Mike Santana Returns To TNA Wrestling, Focused On Singles Championship Gold

One of the most decorated and accomplished tag team wrestlers in TNA Wrestling history, Mike Santana, has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling, it was confirmed today by company executives.

Santana made his surprise return to TNA on Saturday, April 20, during the Rebellion pay-per-view in Las Vegas. He defeated former World Champion Steve Maclin in an impromptu match, scoring the victory with a discus lariat.

Santana last wrestled in a TNA ring in 2019 and what a legacy he has. He is a 4-time TNA World Tag Team Champion as half of the team LAX – and their combined 662 days as champions is the most in company history by more than 100 days over Beer Money, Inc. (Bobby Roode & James Storm) who were a record 5-time TNA World Tag Team Champions.

“One by one, you all fallen to the nastiest ever,” Santana said in a TNA digital exclusive interview after his Rebellion victory. “The best part about it is that I’ve done it all on my terms. I took my career in my hands, like a man. Look at me now. Back home, back in TNA, and I just put down a former world champion and one of the best this company has to offer. One of the best. What bigger statement do I need to make? What bigger statement do I need to make?”



Santana has made it crystal clear: he wants championship gold, in singles.

“I’m here for the top spot,” he said. “So, everybody watching, everybody that’s sitting high in their tree, everybody that’s sitting comfortably, take a look at me. I’m gonna be real, I’m gonna say it to you now so that there’s no he said, she said.

“There’s no bullshit that needs to be spewed, you heard it from the source himself. I am coming for your @#$% spots. I’m coming for your spots. Now feast your eyes. You just witnessed the return of the mother@#$% realest.”

A New York native who still lives in The Bronx, Santana made his pro wrestling debut in 2007.

The stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Friday & Saturday, May 3-4. at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York. The action kicks off Friday with Under Siege, which will air live on the TNA+ app, including title matches for the TNA World Championship, the Knockouts World Championship and much, much more. Then, on Saturday, the TNA television trucks will be in Albany to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Albany shows are now on-sale at Ticketmaster.com or TNAWrestling.com.

