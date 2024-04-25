SPOILERS: Results from ROH On HonorClub Tapings at Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Ring of Honor recorded several matches and segments on Wednesday night for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub. The recordings took place during the AEW Dynamite event at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. F4WOnline.com provided detailed results from the session.

The event marked the ROH debut of Camron Branae, previously known as Amari Miller in WWE NXT. The session included a mix of tag team and singles competition. Notable matches featured The Infantry taking on The Outrunners, and a Proving Ground match with ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven. Additionally, Aaron Solo faced Jon Cruz in a singles match, and The Dark Order participated in trios action.

Match results included:

- The Infantry defeated The Outrunners

- Nyla Rose overcame Camron Branae

- ROH World Tag Team Champions, The Undisputed Kingdom, won against The Qrown

- The Dark Order triumphed over Zicky Dice, Adam Priest, and Sean Maluta

-Aaron Solo defeated Jon Cruz

- ROH broadcasts on HonorClub every Thursday night at 7/6c.