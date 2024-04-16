Mark Briscoe Opens Up About His Deep Bond With AEW Tag Team FTR

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While The Briscoe Brothers were always a respected tag team, their renown peaked during their 2022 trilogy with FTR. These matches, crucial for the ROH Tag Team Championships, became emblematic of their legacy, especially poignant following Jay Briscoe's death in January 2023.

In a recent "Under The Ring" podcast episode, Mark Briscoe shared how battling FTR deepened their bond. "We're like brothers now," he said, attributing their closeness to those shared matches. "Those matches were special and especially after—once the accident happened, it was like in hindsight, it was even more special."

The initial clash between the teams occurred at Supercard of Honor 2022, right after Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor. The teams faced off again in a two-out-of-three falls match at Death Before Dishonor and concluded their rivalry in a Double Dog Collar match at Final Battle. This last match served as both a fitting and bittersweet end to Jay's career, Mark noted. Following Jay's passing, FTR honored him by inscribing his name on the AEW Tag Team Championship belts when they secured them in 2023.