Jacob Fatu's WWE Status: Slow and Steady Approach to His Debut

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 24, 2024

Jacob Fatu, the former MLW heavyweight champion, joined WWE over WrestleMania 40 weekend. There are high expectations for his involvement with The Bloodline when he eventually debuts. Although early speculations suggested Fatu might appear on WWE programming as early as this week, recent updates indicate a delay.

According to PWInsider, WWE plans to carefully integrate Fatu into the main roster, making his appearance during the WWE Draft unlikely. A specific strategy for his introduction to The Bloodline is reportedly in place, emphasizing a detailed approach. Meanwhile, The Bloodline has recently welcomed Tama Tonga following Roman Reigns' loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

The Undertaker Signs New WWE Legends Deal

The Undertaker has renewed his contract with WWE and will stay with the company for the foreseeable future, according to PWInsider. This ne [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 24, 2024 03:27PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #jacob fatu

