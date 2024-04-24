The Undertaker Signs New WWE Legends Deal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker has renewed his contract with WWE and will stay with the company for the foreseeable future, according to PWInsider.

This new legends deal was reportedly finalized around the time of WrestleMania. Although he retired from in-ring competition in 2020, The Undertaker has continued to make occasional appearances and has been touring with WWE for his One Man Show. He has also started a podcast titled "Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway."

His most recent appearance was at WrestleMania 40, where he played a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes' victory over Roman Reigns by taking out The Rock.