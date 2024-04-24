WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

New Insights into Unexpected WWE Release of Cameron Grimes

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 24, 2024

New Insights into Unexpected WWE Release of Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes was released from WWE earlier this week along with other wrestlers such as Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, Veer, and Saurav.

According to Fightful Select, Grimes' release was a surprise to many within WWE for several reasons. Unlike others who were released, Grimes was a prominent figure in NXT and had a strong following among its fans.

He had been a regular on WWE shows, including a recent appearance on SmackDown. Despite his progress and increasing skill since joining WWE five years ago, he was still let go. On a positive note, Grimes, previously known as Trevor Lee, is already receiving bookings across the independent wrestling circuit, with several promotions expressing interest in featuring him soon.

2024 WWE Draft Rules & Full List Of Eligible Superstars Revealed

WWE has released the details for the upcoming 2024 WWE Draft, which is set to kick off on the April 26 episode of SmackDown. The draft will [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 24, 2024 03:21PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #cameron grimes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87324/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π