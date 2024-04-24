New Insights into Unexpected WWE Release of Cameron Grimes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cameron Grimes was released from WWE earlier this week along with other wrestlers such as Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, Veer, and Saurav.

According to Fightful Select, Grimes' release was a surprise to many within WWE for several reasons. Unlike others who were released, Grimes was a prominent figure in NXT and had a strong following among its fans.

He had been a regular on WWE shows, including a recent appearance on SmackDown. Despite his progress and increasing skill since joining WWE five years ago, he was still let go. On a positive note, Grimes, previously known as Trevor Lee, is already receiving bookings across the independent wrestling circuit, with several promotions expressing interest in featuring him soon.