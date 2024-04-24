Eric Bischoff Advises Jeff Hardy to Avoid Returning to Pro Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE. Bischoff expressed mixed feelings about their return. He said, "I’d like to see it, right? As a happy ending to an amazing journey and story, and two guys who have contributed a lot and made so many memorable moments." However, he also noted the low probability of this happening, particularly concerning Jeff Hardy, given his past issues.

Bischoff, who is a supporter of Jeff Hardy, acknowledged the challenges Jeff faces. "It is what it is, folks. And I think at some point in time, it’s fair to say the wrestling industry and the demands of it probably aren’t consistent with what Jeff needs in his life," he explained. He suggested that Jeff Hardy might be better off not returning to wrestling, even speculating that a one-off match could be possible but not necessarily beneficial.

Discussing Jeff Hardy's career and the difficulty wrestlers face when retiring, Bischoff advised, "Spend some time with your kids, your wife. Appreciate what you’ve got, be grateful for what you’ve got, be grateful you could still walk with all the crazy stuff you put yourself through both recreationally and in the ring professionally. Be grateful for your health, and just look back and smile."