Goldberg Discusses Putting Retirement Match on Hold to Focus on Family

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke on 93.7 The Ticket about various topics, including his hesitation towards planning a retirement match. Goldberg expressed his current focus on family and personal pursuits, saying, "Oh god, who knows, man? I’ve kind of put that on the back burner. Right now, I’ve segued into dad first and foremost. Dad and husband and car host. I’m just having fun at my garage. I really don’t have a lot of time right now to dedicate to prepping for a retirement match."

He likened his situation to the pivotal life changes he experienced after high school, noting, "You know as well as I do, when you were a senior in high school and you were preparing to make that transition to go to college and play football, that was one of the most tumultuous times of your life... I’m trying to do everything I can in my power 24/7 to get our boy prepped for the next stage of his life. In all honesty, that’s the most important thing I could ever have going, whether I was ready to step in the ring right now or not. I put it all on the back burner for this boy because it’s gonna be tough."

Goldberg also reflected on the harsh realities of the sports and entertainment industries, sharing a personal anecdote from his football career: "Yeah, Vince kind of let me down, but it’s the business. It is what it is. It’s kind of like football. I remember I was with the Rams my first year, and my defensive line coach told me after I tore my hamstring in the first preseason game that there was no way I was going to be cut, and lo and behold, the next week, I was cut. So it’s just a business."

