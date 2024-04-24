Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan Accused of Threatening Spa Worker

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan is in the news again, this time for reportedly threatening a spa employee through a voicemail.

On Facebook, spa worker Marissa Elliot described Sullivan as a "right-wing nut white supremacist" and stated he left a voicemail filled with profanities. According to Elliot, Sullivan did not hide his phone number, prompting her to call back and mock his message, which allegedly led to further threats from him.

Elliot referred to Sullivan as a "washed-up pro wrestler" and speculated whether he had previously harassed other women.

Sullivan's career with WWE concluded in 2021 following the emergence of forum posts he made that contained racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks, which affected his trajectory within the company.