Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan Accused of Threatening Spa Worker

Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan is in the news again, this time for reportedly threatening a spa employee through a voicemail.
On Facebook, spa worker Marissa Elliot described Sullivan as a "right-wing nut white supremacist" and stated he left a voicemail filled with profanities. According to Elliot, Sullivan did not hide his phone number, prompting her to call back and mock his message, which allegedly led to further threats from him.
Elliot referred to Sullivan as a "washed-up pro wrestler" and speculated whether he had previously harassed other women.
Sullivan's career with WWE concluded in 2021 following the emergence of forum posts he made that contained racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks, which affected his trajectory within the company.
⚡ WWE Monday Night Raw Hits Yearly Low in Ratings and Viewership for April 22
The viewership figures for this week's WWE Monday Night Raw are now available. Wrestle Nomics reports that the episode, which aired on Apri [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 24, 2024 11:09AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com