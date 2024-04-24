WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Monday Night Raw Hits Yearly Low in Ratings and Viewership for April 22

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 24, 2024

WWE Monday Night Raw Hits Yearly Low in Ratings and Viewership for April 22

The viewership figures for this week's WWE Monday Night Raw are now available.

Wrestle Nomics reports that the episode, which aired on April 22, 2024, from Columbus, OH, attracted 1.597 million viewers on the USA Network.

In comparison, last week's Raw on April 15 garnered 1.807 million viewers.

The April 22 episode also recorded a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-to-49-year-old demographic, a decrease from the previous week's 0.61 rating.

Highlights from the April 22 show include a WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal, where Becky Lynch won the title, and the return of GUNTHER.

Vince McMahon Refutes Allegations, Seeks Arbitration in Janel Grant Case; Grant's Legal Team Issues Response

Vince McMahon and his legal team have filed a motion to move the Janel Grant lawsuit to arbitration as of April 23, 2024. In the legal docum [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 24, 2024 11:05AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87313/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π