WWE Monday Night Raw Hits Yearly Low in Ratings and Viewership for April 22

The viewership figures for this week's WWE Monday Night Raw are now available.

Wrestle Nomics reports that the episode, which aired on April 22, 2024, from Columbus, OH, attracted 1.597 million viewers on the USA Network.

In comparison, last week's Raw on April 15 garnered 1.807 million viewers.

The April 22 episode also recorded a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-to-49-year-old demographic, a decrease from the previous week's 0.61 rating.

Highlights from the April 22 show include a WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal, where Becky Lynch won the title, and the return of GUNTHER.