Vince McMahon Refutes Allegations, Seeks Arbitration in Janel Grant Case; Grant's Legal Team Issues Response

Vince McMahon and his legal team have filed a motion to move the Janel Grant lawsuit to arbitration as of April 23, 2024. In the legal documents, McMahon refutes Grant's allegations of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking. Moreover, McMahon made additional claims in the filing:

“At the time the Parties met in 2019, Plaintiff was not ‘dealing with profound grief [from her parents’ deaths] and struggling financially’ as described in her Complaint and she had not been ‘devoting years to around-the-clock caregiving’ of her parents. Those statements are complete falsehoods. Based on a foreclosure action against Plaintiff and her parents, Plaintiff’s father passed away on April 18, 2017—two years before Plaintiff met Defendant – and his marital status was recorded as ‘widowed’ confirming Plaintiff’s mother had passed earlier. Court records further show that contrary to her claim of ‘around-the-clock caregiving,’ Plaintiff’s father lived in a senior care home in Stamford, Connecticut before he passed away— not with her—and the Grants’ neighbor would bring Plaintiff’s mother dinner and ‘help around the house’ before she passed. In fact, contrary to her story of around-the-clock devotion in the Complaint, the foreclosure action on her parents’ home reveals that Plaintiff was adamant that she did not want to be associated with ‘any of this’ and failed to respond to requests regarding the foreclosure action. Indeed, Plaintiff was so absent in her parents’ lives that it took substantial time and significant effort for the creditor in the action to locate her and identify her as her parents’ next-of-kin.”

Following McMahon's filing, Janel Grant's attorneys released a statement to POSTWrestling.com and WrestleNomics.com today, addressing the recent developments.

“Vince McMahon has never known a storyline that he doesn’t twist to fit his own shameful narrative. Her father was in in-home hospice during his final days where Janel continued to care for him around the clock. Prior to his death, she had been caring for her blind, wheelchair-bound mother. Using the grief of someone who lost both of her parents is an all new level of disgusting. She was not dating at the time. Her ex-boyfriend allowed her to stay in the apartment as she rebuilt her life and resume post-taking care of her parents. She had no job and no other financial support to lean back on.”