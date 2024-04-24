WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Results (4/23/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Night 1 results from Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN' NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/23/2024)

The new "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by Paul "Triple H" Levesque gets us started. We see NXT G.M. with Raw and SmackDown G.M.'s Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis talking about the 2024 WWE Draft and how NXT won't be the same after tonight.

WWE NXT Women's World Championship

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

Inside the CWC, we waste no time, as WWE NXT Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez, and challengers Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley are all already in the ring. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

The champ jumps Lyra early on. Perez was freaked out by Tatum’s creepy crawl. Lyra tripped both women and sent them to ringside. Lyra hit both opponents with a wrecking ball dropkick. Lyra caught Paxley with a springboard crossbody. Lyra peppered Tatum with a slap and shotgun dropkick.

Perez broke up Lyra’s pin after a Northern Lights on Tatum. Lyra hit Perez with a Northern Lights for a good near fall. Lyra and Tatum traded quick rollups. Lyra used a kick out to dump Perez to ringside. Lyra rolled up Tatum for a near fall. Perez dumped Lyra to ringside.

Paxley rolled through a crossbody for a near fall. Paxley dumped Perez on top of Lyra at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Roxy coming close on a few near falls, and one submission attempt. Regardless, the fight continues.

Perez goes for Pop-Rox, but gets countered with a big kick. Paxley lays out Valkyria and stalks her from the corner. She hits a 450 off the top-rope and goes for the cover, but Roxy steals the cover and scores the pin fall for the victory. With the win, Roxanne Perez is still your WWE NXT Women's World Champion.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Women's World Champion: Roxanne Perez

The D’Angelo Family vs No Quarter Catch Crew

We see some social media messages from Jade Cargill and others talking about the WWE Draft and tonight's big main event. We then shoot to the women's locker room for a segment that sees a big brawl break out promoting tonight's Fallon Henley match. Back inside the CWC, The D'Angelo Family theme hits.

As The D'Angelo Family make their way to the ring for our next match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a vignette for the debut of Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont on next week's show. Backstage, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile from Raw are interviewed about the WWE Draft and tonight's main event.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for the No Quarter Catch Crew hits and out comes Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne. They settle in the ring where D'Angelo Family members Tony D'Angelo, Stacks and Luca Crusafino are waiting for them. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see the NQCC settle into the offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. After we return, we see things pick up a notch as we head to the finish of this one, which sees D'Angelo score the pin to give his team the win.

Winners: The D'Angelo Family

Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley

We see the digital exclusive that WWE shared last night with Lexis King and Baron Corbin meeting up backstage, setting up a match for later tonight. Back inside the CWC, Jaida Parker makes her way out with O.T.M. for our next match of the evening.

She will go one-on-one against Fallon Henley after their locker room scuffle earlier. As Parker settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. We settle back in from the break, we see Fallon Henley in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Henley keeps it competitive early on, but Parker starts to take over and slows things down as the commentators sing her praises.

Henley eventually starts fighting back, landing big knees and getting things back into competitive form. Parker cuts off her momentum and sends Henley throat-first into the ring ropes. She follows up with the cover for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker

NXT Underground Contract Signing For Lola Vice vs. Natalya

Backstage, Jacy Jane gloats about making Thea Hail everything she always wanted to be, only for her to be ungrateful. She challenges her to a match for night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' next Tuesday night.

We see footage of the WWE European tour and then a video package hyping the contract signing for the NXT Underground showdown between Natalya and Lola Vice for their fight next week. That contract signing is up next. On that note, we head to a break.

When we return, the ring is set up in NXT Underground style. Both Lola Vice and Natalya come out and sign the contract for their fight on Spring Breakin' Night 2 next Tuesday night. Karmen Petrovic comes out to stand by Nattie, while Shayna Baszler stands with Lola.

Shayna ends up taunting Karmen and shoving her, leading to Karmen knocking her out with a high kick. That ends the contract signing and the NXT Underground fight is on for next week.

Beach Brawl

Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

Outside, we see Shawn Spears confront Ridge Holland and try and rattle him. Holland tells him he failed. He says he'll see him next week and walks off. Back inside the CWC, the theme for Blair Davenport hits and out she comes for the scheduled Beach Brawl bout with Sol Ruca.

As she heads to the ring, we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial. When we return, Sol Ruca makes her way out and the Beach Brawl is on. We see beach-style gear and props all around the ringside area, which quickly becomes involved in the physicality.

A big spot takes place in a ball pit like you'd see at Chuck E. Cheese. In the end, we see Ruca put Davenport through a picnic table at ringside. Back inside the ring, we see Sol hit Davenport with her Sol-Snatcher finisher on a foreign object. She follows up with the cover for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King

Backstage, we see Trick Williams on the phone with his mom, who is sick. He tells her he's fighting tonight and tells her to keep fighting at all. She says she will and tells him to do her a favor and "Whoop that Trick" tonight. He laughs and says goodbye.

He looks off-camera and sees someone and starts smiling. Up walks Johnny Gargano. Gargano gives Trick a passionate pep talk before his high stakes title versus career showdown tonight against "The Mad Dragon." Gargano tells him to "Whoop that Trick!" and says it's his night.

We settle in at the commentary position where Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about this week's announcement that WWE NXT Battleground 2024 will be taking place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. After that, we return inside the CWC for our co-main event.

Baron Corbin's theme hits and out comes one-half of the former Wolf Dogs tag-team. He settles inside the squared circle for his scheduled showdown against Lexis King, which is up next. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Lexis King make his way down to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go with this one. Corbin dominates the action early on, but King ends up taking over after a couple of minutes. He goes for a pin with his feet on the ropes, but doesn't get the win there. Seconds later, however, he does.

Winner: Lexis King

WWE NXT Championship

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Trick Williams

It's main event time!

The final match of night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 is about to get started. We see the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, as well as Johnny Gargano, walking through the crowd to get to their seats for the main event of the evening.

It's time for Trick Williams to put his WWE NXT career on-the-line against Ilja Dragunov's WWE NXT World Champion. An elaborate, pay-per-view-style video package airs to set the stage for our high stakes main event of night one. After it wraps up, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov with two quick backstage interviews. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest appears backstage and approaches Dragunov before he goes out. After the two make their ring entrances, the bell sounds and off we go.

Early on, we see Trick go for a knee at the bell but Ilja dodges it and takes Trick down. He hits forarms to the back. Trick back up and back elbows out, he hits a standing side kick that Ilja answers with a kick. Ilja takes over with chops into the corner, but Trick blocks one! Headbutt from Ilja, and one back from Trick.

He lays in punches, Ilja off the ropes and Trick picks him up but Ilja counters with a DDT. Constantine Special gets two. Ilja goes for a powerbomb, Trick blocks it but Ilja nails in on try two. Trick comes back with a kick to the head of Ilja. They’re both to their feet and go forehead to foreheard, embrace and then they start trading shots.

Ilja off the ropes with a knee to the jaw as we go to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see things pick up a notch and Dragunov goes for an H-Bomb but Trick avoids it. Trick hits an H-Bomb. He backs up, seemingly looking for the Trick Shot, but instead he goes for Torpedo Moscow.

"The Mad Dragon" fights back with a big kick that decks the challenger. He dumps him into the turnbuckles in the corner as a loud "This is Awesome!" chant spreads throughout the CWC. The fight spills out to the floor where Trick takes back over. He gets Dragunov on the barricade and hits a Rock Bottom through the commentary desk.

We see the crowd go nuts, including close-up shots of The Creed Brothers literally marking out with Road Warrior Pops for the spot we just saw on the commentary desk. Back in the ring, somehow Dragunov immediately starts taking over again. He hits a big H-Bomb and drags Trick to the corner.

He heads to the middle rope and hits a Super H-Bomb. He goes for the cover but somehow Trick kicks out. Moments later, the two go at it again and Trick takes over. He decks Dragunov and backs into the corner. He waits for him to get up, charges at him and connects with a Trick Shot for the win. The crowd goes INSANE. Loudest pop ever? It's up there.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT World Champion: Trick Williams