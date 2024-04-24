Tonight's AEW Dynamite Features Newly Announced Segment, Complete Lineup Updated

Tonight, following the events of AEW Dynasty 2024, the action continues on AEW Dynamite at 8/7c from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
The show will feature a celebration for Willow Nightingale along with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, marking her AEW TBS Women’s Championship win over Julia Hart from The House of Black at Sunday’s pay-per-view.
Here's the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
- IWGP World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay
- Chris Jericho set to address the audience
- AEW TBS Title celebration with Willow Nightingale
- AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
