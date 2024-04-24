Tonight's AEW Dynamite Features Newly Announced Segment, Complete Lineup Updated

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight, following the events of AEW Dynasty 2024, the action continues on AEW Dynamite at 8/7c from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The show will feature a celebration for Willow Nightingale along with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, marking her AEW TBS Women’s Championship win over Julia Hart from The House of Black at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Here's the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

- IWGP World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

- Chris Jericho set to address the audience

- AEW TBS Title celebration with Willow Nightingale

- AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher



