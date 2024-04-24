WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dynamite Features Newly Announced Segment, Complete Lineup Updated

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 24, 2024

Tonight, following the events of AEW Dynasty 2024, the action continues on AEW Dynamite at 8/7c from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The show will feature a celebration for Willow Nightingale along with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, marking her AEW TBS Women’s Championship win over Julia Hart from The House of Black at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Here's the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

- IWGP World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

- Chris Jericho set to address the audience

- AEW TBS Title celebration with Willow Nightingale

- AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

