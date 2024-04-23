Tonight's WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Kicks Off With High Stakes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight marks the first evening of the WWE NXT Spring Breakin', a two-week event broadcasting from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The highlight of the night is a title versus career match where Ilja Dragunov risks his WWE NXT World Championship against Trick Williams, who faces the possibility of leaving WWE NXT should he lose.

The event also features a triple-threat match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, with Roxanne Perez defending her title against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Additionally, the night will include several non-title bouts, such as Sol Ruca versus Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl, No Quarter Catch Crew versus The D’Angelo Family, and a contract signing for next week's NXT Underground event between Natalya and Lola Vice.