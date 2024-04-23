WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Kicks Off With High Stakes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2024

Tonight marks the first evening of the WWE NXT Spring Breakin', a two-week event broadcasting from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The highlight of the night is a title versus career match where Ilja Dragunov risks his WWE NXT World Championship against Trick Williams, who faces the possibility of leaving WWE NXT should he lose.

The event also features a triple-threat match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, with Roxanne Perez defending her title against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Additionally, the night will include several non-title bouts, such as Sol Ruca versus Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl, No Quarter Catch Crew versus The D’Angelo Family, and a contract signing for next week's NXT Underground event between Natalya and Lola Vice.

Cameron Grimes Released by WWE

Cameron Grimes announced on Twitter/X on April 23 that WWE has released him. He shared in a heartfelt message that he had just finished a c [...]

