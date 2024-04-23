WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cameron Grimes Released by WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2024

Cameron Grimes announced on Twitter/X on April 23 that WWE has released him.

He shared in a heartfelt message that he had just finished a call with WWE, expressing his gratitude for the time spent there and his passion for his work. Grimes mentioned that the release has motivated him greatly.

WWE had recently let go of several talents as part of budget reductions, and Grimes seems to have been included in these cuts.

Grimes, who joined WWE in 2019, had a notable tenure in NXT where he captured the NXT North American Championship and the Million Dollar Championship. After moving to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft, his appearances were limited. Prior to WWE, known as Trevor Lee in TNA, he won the X-Division Championship three times and the World Tag Team Championship once.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #cameron grimes

