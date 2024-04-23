Cameron Grimes Released by WWE

Cameron Grimes announced on Twitter/X on April 23 that WWE has released him.
He shared in a heartfelt message that he had just finished a call with WWE, expressing his gratitude for the time spent there and his passion for his work. Grimes mentioned that the release has motivated him greatly.
WWE had recently let go of several talents as part of budget reductions, and Grimes seems to have been included in these cuts.
Grimes, who joined WWE in 2019, had a notable tenure in NXT where he captured the NXT North American Championship and the Million Dollar Championship. After moving to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft, his appearances were limited. Prior to WWE, known as Trevor Lee in TNA, he won the X-Division Championship three times and the World Tag Team Championship once.
Cameron Grimes ha anunciado, con este vídeo tan triste, que ha sido despedido de WWE.— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 23, 2024
💔https://t.co/rZbdR4CBYD
⚡ New Women's Champion Crowned And It Is The Man
During the April 22nd, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, a battle royal was held to determine the new women's world champion. The participants in th [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Apr 22, 2024 11:06PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com