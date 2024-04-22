During the April 22nd, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, a battle royal was held to determine the new women's world champion.

The participants in the match included Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

During the match, Nia Jax put Becky Lynch through the announce table, but both remained in the match. In the end, Nia, Becky, and Liv were the final three competitors. Becky and Liv teamed up to eliminate Nia, and then it was down to the two of them. They both ended up on the apron, and Becky won the match by countering the Oblivion with a Manhandle slam. Becky went over the barricade and celebrated her victory with fans in the stands as pyrotechnics lit up the arena.