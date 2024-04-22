Cody Rhodes Secures Cameo in "The Naked Gun" Film Remake

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," is set to expand his acting portfolio with a role in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot.

The Daily Mail reported that Rhodes, the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, has secured a significant cameo in the film. He will appear alongside original franchise star Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. According to a source, Rhodes might play himself, adding a unique twist to his role, which, despite being a cameo, is pivotal to the storyline. Akiva Schaffer is directing the reboot, scheduled for release in July 2025.

