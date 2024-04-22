WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes Secures Cameo in "The Naked Gun" Film Remake

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

Cody Rhodes Secures Cameo in "The Naked Gun" Film Remake

Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," is set to expand his acting portfolio with a role in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot.

The Daily Mail reported that Rhodes, the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, has secured a significant cameo in the film. He will appear alongside original franchise star Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. According to a source, Rhodes might play himself, adding a unique twist to his role, which, despite being a cameo, is pivotal to the storyline. Akiva Schaffer is directing the reboot, scheduled for release in July 2025.


 

Jacob Fatu Set to Debut on WWE TV This Week

WWE is gearing up for its future by incorporating new talent as this week's Draft brings shifts across brands and promotions. Jacob Fatu, a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 22, 2024 07:15PM
Source: dailymail.co.uk
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #the naked gun

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87301/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π