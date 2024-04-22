Jacob Fatu Set to Debut on WWE TV This Week

WWE is gearing up for its future by incorporating new talent as this week's Draft brings shifts across brands and promotions.
Jacob Fatu, a former standout at MLW, has signed with WWE, with insiders noting his move during WrestleMania weekend. This transition led to his withdrawal from a scheduled GCW event. Fatu wrapped up his MLW commitments at February's MLW SuperFight and is expected to debut on WWE TV soon, possibly as early as this Friday's SmackDown, according to PWInsider He is anticipated to be a regular on the main roster.
