Tonight's WWE Raw Episode Preview: New WWE Women’s World Champion To Be Crowned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

Tonight in Columbus, Ohio, WWE Monday Night Raw is set to deliver an exciting lineup at the Schottenstein Center, airing at 8/7c on the USA Network. This episode is crucial as it's one of the final shows before the WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

The night features the anticipated return of "The Ring General" GUNTHER and includes a crucial Battle Royal to determine the new WWE Women’s World Champion following Rhea Ripley's recent title vacation.

Viewers can also look forward to a clash between the Awesome Truth team of The Miz & R-Truth and the DIY pair of Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano for the World Tag-Team Championships. Another tag-team match will see Andrade & Ricochet facing off against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.

Expect further announcements regarding new matches set for WWE Backlash: France on May 4th during tonight's broadcast.

