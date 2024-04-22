Tonight's WWE Raw Episode Preview: New WWE Women’s World Champion To Be Crowned

Tonight in Columbus, Ohio, WWE Monday Night Raw is set to deliver an exciting lineup at the Schottenstein Center, airing at 8/7c on the USA Network. This episode is crucial as it's one of the final shows before the WWE Backlash: France premium live event.
The night features the anticipated return of "The Ring General" GUNTHER and includes a crucial Battle Royal to determine the new WWE Women’s World Champion following Rhea Ripley's recent title vacation.
Viewers can also look forward to a clash between the Awesome Truth team of The Miz & R-Truth and the DIY pair of Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano for the World Tag-Team Championships. Another tag-team match will see Andrade & Ricochet facing off against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.
Expect further announcements regarding new matches set for WWE Backlash: France on May 4th during tonight's broadcast.
The General of the Ring is back on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hPCig5Gg2l— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) April 21, 2024
⚡ "Vladimir the Superfan," Star of WWE Peacock Documentary, to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Vladimir Abouzeide, famously known as Vladimir the Superfan, has enjoyed a remarkable few years. He was previously featured in the WWE origi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 22, 2024 02:25PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com