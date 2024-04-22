News On The Status Of Absence WWE Superstar

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross has not been featured in any matches in 2024 and is currently out of the spotlight. Cross had undergone a major character transformation in June 2021 when she introduced her new persona, Nikki ASH, short for 'Almost A Superhero.' This new character, complete with superhero-inspired attire, marked a departure from her earlier, more intense gimmick and brought her considerable success, including winning the 2021 Money in the Bank and the Raw Women's Title. She later reverted to her previous character and continued to appear on Raw. Her most recent in-ring appearance was during a battle royal on the November 6th episode of Raw, following a booking on the October 23rd episode of the same show.

Despite her absence from television broadcasts, Nikki Cross has been consistently present at WWE TV events, as reported by PWInsider.