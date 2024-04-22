Will Ospreay Responds to Triple H Remarks, Declares End to Discussion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Will Ospreay responded to questions about his recent comments on WWE executive Triple H, made during an AEW Dynamite episode. Ospreay confirmed that even though Triple H hadn’t mentioned him explicitly, the remarks were indeed directed at him. Here are the key points from his statements:

When asked whether his performance disproved Triple H’s previous remarks on embracing the grind, Ospreay stated, "Yes, of course. I don’t want to address it anymore. I come from a generation where if you throw a jab, I throw one back. And although I wasn’t mentioned by name, it’s clearly about me. All due respect, I’m done with mentioning anyone over there now. I don’t want to do that anymore because I feel like I lowered myself to that standard, and I don’t need to do that anymore. Look what I just did in the ring with Bryan. And like, that’s only match two for pay-per-views. Do you know what I mean? I’ve got a f*** load more to go down. So, with all due respect, like, if you take everything into consideration, like of course, I’m annoyed by the jab that I took. I threw one back. I don’t think that it was anything bad. I don’t think — it’s a fing joke from like 20 years ago for f’s sake. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be too hurt by it.”

Discussing his first encounter with tribalism between wrestling promotions, Ospreay remarked, "That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced true tribalism between the two. It’s not nice. It’s just unnecessary. I’m over it. I can’t be bothered by it. I just want to focus on promoting AEW. I don’t regret what I say. I’m saying that now because once again, you take the entire thing into consideration, it did piss me off, but from this day one, I won’t go down that road. I don’t need to. I’m the best wrestler in the world. Who the f*** cares what goes down below me?”