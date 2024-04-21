Latest News On Sami Callihan’s Surprise Return At TNA Rebellion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sami Callihan made a notable return at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, alongside other wrestling stars like Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, and PCO. His comeback sparked curiosity about his contract status. Despite appearing at the TNA event, Callihan remains with Major League Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He is set to continue working with both TNA and MLW.

During the TNA Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander, Callihan intervened, targeting Kon and The Good Hands, which assisted Grace in retaining her title. After his contract with TNA expired in September 2023, Callihan, a free agent, participated in 21 independent wrestling events, including a notable appearance at the WrestleCon SuperShow.

Callihan's current arrangement mirrors his previous contract, which allowed him dual participation with MLW and then-IMPACT Wrestling from 2017 to 2019. This flexibility marks a return to a dual engagement strategy in his wrestling career.