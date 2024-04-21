Matt Hardy Comments On Contract Situation After Surprise TNA Wrestling Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Hardy has made a dramatic return to TNA Wrestling, reprising his "Broken" persona during the Rebellion pay-per-view event.

The return occurred on Saturday night when Hardy attacked TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose following Moose's title defense against Nic Nemeth in the main event. As Hardy made his appearance, the crowd revived the iconic "delete" chants associated with his character, which he first debuted in the promotion years earlier. Hardy, whose contract with AEW expired in March, had been in discussions with WWE and AEW before his return.

Following the event, Hardy took to Twitter to clarify his contractual status, indicating in a response to a fan that he remains a free agent, sparking speculation about his future commitments to TNA Wrestling.