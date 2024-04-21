WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Matt Hardy Comments On Contract Situation After Surprise TNA Wrestling Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

Matt Hardy Comments On Contract Situation After Surprise TNA Wrestling Return

Matt Hardy has made a dramatic return to TNA Wrestling, reprising his "Broken" persona during the Rebellion pay-per-view event.

The return occurred on Saturday night when Hardy attacked TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose following Moose's title defense against Nic Nemeth in the main event. As Hardy made his appearance, the crowd revived the iconic "delete" chants associated with his character, which he first debuted in the promotion years earlier. Hardy, whose contract with AEW expired in March, had been in discussions with WWE and AEW before his return.

Following the event, Hardy took to Twitter to clarify his contractual status, indicating in a response to a fan that he remains a free agent, sparking speculation about his future commitments to TNA Wrestling.

TNA Rebellion Results (4/20/2024)

TNA REBELLION 2024 RESULTS The following results are courtesy of F4WOnline.com: Leon Slater & ABC defeated The Rascalz Trey and Slate [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2024 12:31AM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #matt hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87268/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π