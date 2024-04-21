WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Opens Up About His Father Dusty's Rolex That He Pawned

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes completed a significant personal journey. After the event, Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard presented him with a Rolex watch, which once belonged to his father, Dusty Rhodes. Dusty had pawned this watch years ago to support Cody's education.

In a discussion on the "SI Media" podcast, Cody shared his childhood memories of the watch. "Always wanted it, assumed I would get it. I used to go into his room and his jewelry dish and I put it on my wrist and it was far too big. When he passed away, I just assumed it was coming to me. Then I thought, oh, you know, that's selfish to me. Maybe it comes to Dustin, you know, Dustin deserves it just as much. And then I found out none of us were getting it, we're going to get pocket knives instead and his cowboy stuff because he had pawned it so that I could go to the Howard Fine acting studio in LA and that was the cash he handed me when I was pulling out of Marietta, Georgia to drive all the way over to Studio City there."

Cody explained the significance of the watch's return: "They tracked the watch down. There's this big discussion on, 'Is it the watch?' And the best thing I can tell you is it is."

He described this moment as a "full-circle moment," signifying the completion of a long-held aspiration.

During the same interview, Cody revealed his camaraderie with Seth Rollins, including gifting him a matching Rolex, inspired by a similar gesture between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV. "I remember for Wrestlemania with Shawn Michael vs. Ric Flair, they had the custom Rolexes for each other with, I think, it was 23 was the number," Rhodes recounted. "But I got it into my mind that I wanted to do something for Seth. We've had such a unique, competitive, challenging relationship, but, also we really were going to do this together. And the fact that he was going to be in the main event of WrestleMania, a spot a lot of people thought he should have been in multiple times already, I wanted to have that moment with him and I like to give gifts."

Furthermore, Cody mentioned that he had given gifts to various people backstage, including the makeup and travel department teams, to show appreciation for their efforts.

While Cody playfully remained ambiguous about whether he also gifted Rolexes to The Rock and Roman Reigns, fans later spotted Reigns wearing a Rolex similar to the one Rhodes had given Rollins at the WWE Hall of Fame event.