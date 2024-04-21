Shane Helms Defends The Rock's WrestleMania Appearances: 'That's His Spot'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms discussed wrestlers' concerns about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at major events like Wrestlemania and possibly overshadowing others. Helms defended Johnson, emphasizing his unique status in the industry.

“Well, first of all, The Rock ain’t taking nobody’s spot. The Rock’s spot is solidified. If he wants to show up, that’s his spot. That’s just how it’s gonna be and people have to recognize that. That’s the same in any form of entertainment. You go to a comedy club. If Dave Chappelle shows up, somebody might get bumped. That’s just how it’s gonna be. That’s just how it is.”

Helms further elaborated on the impact of star power, saying, “When you got the level, you know, stars have gravity. That’s why they’re stars. Nice little metaphor there. And when you got the kinda gravity that The Rock has, that’s gonna bring in these outside eyes and attention that he brings in, man. That’s just part of the game and you gotta learn to accept that.”