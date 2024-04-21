WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shane Helms Defends The Rock's WrestleMania Appearances: 'That's His Spot'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

During a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms discussed wrestlers' concerns about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at major events like Wrestlemania and possibly overshadowing others. Helms defended Johnson, emphasizing his unique status in the industry.

“Well, first of all, The Rock ain’t taking nobody’s spot. The Rock’s spot is solidified. If he wants to show up, that’s his spot. That’s just how it’s gonna be and people have to recognize that. That’s the same in any form of entertainment. You go to a comedy club. If Dave Chappelle shows up, somebody might get bumped. That’s just how it’s gonna be. That’s just how it is.”

Helms further elaborated on the impact of star power, saying, “When you got the level, you know, stars have gravity. That’s why they’re stars. Nice little metaphor there. And when you got the kinda gravity that The Rock has, that’s gonna bring in these outside eyes and attention that he brings in, man. That’s just part of the game and you gotta learn to accept that.”

Source: Sportskeeda.com for transcription
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #hurricane #shane helms

