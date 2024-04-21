WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NIL Recruit Mason Parris Secures Spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

WWE NIL Recruit Mason Parris Secures Spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

WWE NIL recruit Mason Parris has secured a spot in the 2024 Olympics. The amateur wrestler triumphed on Saturday, April 20, 2024, by winning against Hayden Zillmer 2-0 in a best-of-three series, ensuring his participation as a representative for the United States in the Heavyweight division. Parris joined the WWE NIL program in December 2021.

#wwe #nil #next in line #mason parris #olympics #paris

