WWE NIL Recruit Mason Parris Secures Spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

WWE NIL recruit Mason Parris has secured a spot in the 2024 Olympics. The amateur wrestler triumphed on Saturday, April 20, 2024, by winning against Hayden Zillmer 2-0 in a best-of-three series, ensuring his participation as a representative for the United States in the Heavyweight division. Parris joined the WWE NIL program in December 2021.
PARRIS IN PARIS‼️— Team USA (@TeamUSA) April 20, 2024
Mason Parris qualifies for his first Olympic Games at #WrestlingTrials24 in men’s freestyle 125kg.
📺 @peacock & @USANetwork #MTUSA | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/t8Iig4g1Ir
Parris is heading to Paris! 😏— Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) April 20, 2024
Mason Parris defeats Hayden Zilmer to become the 2024 @USAWrestling Olympic Team Trials Champion at 125 kg! 🙌#WrestlingTrials24 pic.twitter.com/Nul9FwElvT
