Xyon Quinn Speaks Out on WWE Release, Shares Promotional Video About His Future Plans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Xyon Quinn, one of the WWE Superstars released in this week's unexpected talent cuts, has publicly addressed his departure. Alongside other talents such as Xia Li, Jinder Mahal, and the Indus Sher duo of Veer and Sanga, Quinn was let go last Friday evening.

On Saturday, Quinn took to his official Instagram page to post a video discussing his release and his plans for the future outside WWE. The video's caption states, "The comeback is always greater than the setback. 90 days." This caption refers to the 90-day non-compete clause in his WWE contract, which he must observe before he can join another wrestling promotion.

In the video, Quinn, referring to himself simply as "Xyon" since WWE retains the rights to the "Xyon Quinn" name, delivered a powerful promo. "I remember my first fight," he said. "The way it felt. The way I heard his heart beat faster and faster, his eyes so wide. I never felt so powerful. So alive." He added, "When he begged me to stop, I remember that… I just snapped. That happened sometimes. I try to control it, but I guess I’m a little unpredictable, unhinged, you might say, I’m a ghost. Boo.”