Trick Williams Unlikely to Move to Main Roster In Upcoming WWE Draft

Trick Williams is not expected to join the main WWE roster in the upcoming Draft, as reported by Fightful Select's Corey Brennan. Discussions about promoting Williams were considered, but sources from NXT suggest that he will likely remain in NXT barring any unforeseen changes. Officials from the main roster have a high regard for Williams and plan to keep him as a central figure in NXT's programming post-Draft. Plans for a summer feud with Dijak have been discussed, although they are tentative due to uncertainties surrounding Dijak's contract.

Insiders from both NXT and the main roster believe Williams has not yet reached his full potential and feel his continued presence as a key player in NXT will be beneficial. Williams is known to be well-regarded backstage and has made periodic appearances on Smackdown for matches or segments. It was also revealed that Williams' theme song was initially unused stock music at the time of his debut.

Next week at NXT Spring Breakin', Williams is slated to compete against Ilja Dragunov. The match carries a high stake with Williams having to leave NXT if he loses.