WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Boosted St. Petersburg's Economy by $47 Million

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

WWE Royal Rumble is not only a significant event for the company but also delivers a substantial economic boost to its host city. An economic impact report by the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater tourism board highlights that the 2024 Royal Rumble, held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, brought in $47 million for the Florida region. The event attracted 48,044 attendees.

The detailed figures show that the economic impact totaled $47,047,401, with $28,337,038 attributed to direct spending related to the event. Additionally, it helped generate $2,923,664 in tax revenue. The tourism board also pointed out a 95% increase in ridership on St. Petersburg's Sun Runner bus system and a significant boost in local business activity.

Moreover, the report notes charitable contributions totaling $60,000 from the event to several local organizations including ARC Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Club of St. Petersburg. The location for the 2025 Royal Rumble has yet to be announced, with more details expected to emerge.

Source: fox13news.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

