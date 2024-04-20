WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Champion Hints at Surprises for Tonight's Rebellion 2024 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

This weekend's TNA Wrestling pay-per-view, TNA Rebellion 2024, promises more than the usual thrills.

TNA has stirred excitement with a "Lights Out" vignette, hinting at the return or debut of a faction. The wrestling community is abuzz with speculation about this teaser.

Moreover, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace hinted at additional surprises. "We’re going to put on an amazing show," Grace said. She highlighted the much-anticipated match between Hammerstone and Josh Alexander, expecting it to be a standout. "I’m hearing there are a few surprises, too. My goal is for this to be better than Hard To Kill. I want to continue my legacy of being someone who delivers every single time," she added.

