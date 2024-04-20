WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Final Card For Tonight’s TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

Final Card For Tonight’s TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View

TNA Wrestling tonight presents, Rebellion 2024 from Las Vegas.

The event will feature TNA World Champion Moose defending his title against Nic Nemeth in a high-stakes main event. Additional matches include TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace versus Steph De Lander, TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) against Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey), and TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali taking on Jake Something.

A mysterious teaser aired on TNA Impact hinting at a "Lights Out" surprise, sparking speculation about a potential appearance.

The action kicks off with a special pre-show at 7 p.m. ET on the TNA+ app and YouTube, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET available on the TNA+ app, Triller, YouTube, and through cable and satellite pay-per-view for $39.99. Stay tuned for updates on any significant events or title changes.

Here’s the final lineup for Rebellion:

- TNA World Championship: Moose (Champion) vs. Nic Nemeth

- TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (Champion) vs. Steph De Lander

- TNA Tag Team Championship: The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)

- TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (Champion) vs. Jake Something

- Last Man Standing Match: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

- Full Metal Mayhem Match: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

- Singles Match: Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann

- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Countdown to Rebellion Pre-Show Match: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

- TNA Digital Media Championship Countdown to Rebellion Pre-Show Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid

- Pre-Show Match: Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #rebellion

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87247/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π