Final Card For Tonight’s TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View

TNA Wrestling tonight presents, Rebellion 2024 from Las Vegas.

The event will feature TNA World Champion Moose defending his title against Nic Nemeth in a high-stakes main event. Additional matches include TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace versus Steph De Lander, TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) against Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey), and TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali taking on Jake Something.

A mysterious teaser aired on TNA Impact hinting at a "Lights Out" surprise, sparking speculation about a potential appearance.

The action kicks off with a special pre-show at 7 p.m. ET on the TNA+ app and YouTube, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET available on the TNA+ app, Triller, YouTube, and through cable and satellite pay-per-view for $39.99. Stay tuned for updates on any significant events or title changes.

Here’s the final lineup for Rebellion:

- TNA World Championship: Moose (Champion) vs. Nic Nemeth

- TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (Champion) vs. Steph De Lander

- TNA Tag Team Championship: The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)

- TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (Champion) vs. Jake Something

- Last Man Standing Match: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

- Full Metal Mayhem Match: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

- Singles Match: Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann

- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Countdown to Rebellion Pre-Show Match: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

- TNA Digital Media Championship Countdown to Rebellion Pre-Show Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid

- Pre-Show Match: Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)