Battle Royal Set to Crown New WWE Women’s World Champion Next Monday on Raw

The WWE Women's World Championship will be contested next Monday night.

During the recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode, the company revealed plans for the currently vacant WWE Women's World Championship.

On the latest WWE Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley had to give up her title due to an injury she sustained from a backstage assault by Liv Morgan following WrestleMania XL. Consequently, a Battle Royal is set for the upcoming Monday Night Raw to crown the new WWE Women's World Champion.

The 4/22 episode of Raw also includes matches like DIY versus Awesome Truth for the World Tag Team Championships, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio versus Ricochet & Andrade, and the awaited return of GUNTHER.