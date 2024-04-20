WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Contract Signing for Backlash, CM Punk Appearance, and WWE Draft Kickoff Scheduled for Next SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

A big announcement was made for next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. In this week's episode, AJ Styles emerged victorious over LA Knight, securing his position as the new number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. He is now set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France.

The highlight of next week's SmackDown will be the official contract signing between Rhodes and Styles for their title match at WWE Backlash: France. The episode will also feature the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft and an appearance by CM Punk.

Be sure to tune in on 4/26 for live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #backlash #france

