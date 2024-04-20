Contract Signing for Backlash, CM Punk Appearance, and WWE Draft Kickoff Scheduled for Next SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A big announcement was made for next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. In this week's episode, AJ Styles emerged victorious over LA Knight, securing his position as the new number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. He is now set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France.

The highlight of next week's SmackDown will be the official contract signing between Rhodes and Styles for their title match at WWE Backlash: France. The episode will also feature the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft and an appearance by CM Punk.

Be sure to tune in on 4/26 for live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

