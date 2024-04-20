WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Releases New Mysterious Video Hinting at Bo Dallas, AKA Uncle Howdy's Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

WWE Releases New Mysterious Video Hinting at Bo Dallas, AKA Uncle Howdy's Comeback

The documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" on Peacock strongly hinted at the return of Windham Rotunda's brother, Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy. Since the documentary aired, there have been ongoing teases about Howdy's comeback.

On the April 15th, 2024 edition of RAW, WWE featured a QR code that linked to a mysterious video. A similar QR code appeared during the April 19th Smackdown as Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring, leading to another enigmatic video with this message: “I’m nobody. I set them free. Out of the miry clay. Opened their eyes. While you did nothing.”

Twitter/X user @Richdadon5 commented on the video: “Just solved the QR Code from #SmackDown if you tap on the photo it takes you to the next video and gives your coordinates at the end. Took me to this cave named cross cave in Slovenia. Bray and Bo went cave exploring before Bray Returned. Further confirmation that it’s Bo. #WWE”

Several WWE Superstars Released

Several WWE Superstars, including Xia Li, Jinder Mahal, and Xyon Quinn, are no longer part of the company. Xia Li expressed gratitude on soc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2024 09:13AM


Tags: #wwe #bo dallas #uncle howdy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87248/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π