WWE Releases New Mysterious Video Hinting at Bo Dallas, AKA Uncle Howdy's Comeback

The documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" on Peacock strongly hinted at the return of Windham Rotunda's brother, Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy. Since the documentary aired, there have been ongoing teases about Howdy's comeback.

On the April 15th, 2024 edition of RAW, WWE featured a QR code that linked to a mysterious video. A similar QR code appeared during the April 19th Smackdown as Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring, leading to another enigmatic video with this message: “I’m nobody. I set them free. Out of the miry clay. Opened their eyes. While you did nothing.”

Twitter/X user @Richdadon5 commented on the video: “Just solved the QR Code from #SmackDown if you tap on the photo it takes you to the next video and gives your coordinates at the end. Took me to this cave named cross cave in Slovenia. Bray and Bo went cave exploring before Bray Returned. Further confirmation that it’s Bo. #WWE”

Uncle Howdy hidden video from the QR Code earlier tonight. #SmackDown

