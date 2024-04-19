Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Bayley Defends The Women’s Championship, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown airs from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on FOX. Here's what to expect:
- Bayley takes on Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship.
- AJ Styles faces LA Knight, with the winner getting a shot at Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash.
- A tag team match features Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate), Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto), and AOP (Akam & Rezar), with the victors earning a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity.
⚡ WWE Rumored to Debut New Heel Stable
WWE is reportedly considering the formation of a new heel stable. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2024 01:17PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com