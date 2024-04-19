WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Bayley Defends The Women’s Championship, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Bayley Defends The Women’s Championship, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown airs from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on FOX. Here's what to expect:

- Bayley takes on Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship.

- AJ Styles faces LA Knight, with the winner getting a shot at Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash.

- A tag team match features Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate), Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto), and AOP (Akam & Rezar), with the victors earning a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity.

WWE Rumored to Debut New Heel Stable

WWE is reportedly considering the formation of a new heel stable. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2024 01:17PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87243/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π