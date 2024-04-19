WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Rumored to Debut New Heel Stable

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

WWE is reportedly considering the formation of a new heel stable.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that the Creed Brothers and Chad Gable are expected to team up. The report suggests that there is a current "BELIEF" backstage about this development. However, it's noted that plans in wrestling are subject to change at any time.

This new faction's formation aligns well with recent events, as Chad Gable turned heel on WWE television. This heel turn occurred after Gable's match against Sami Zayn on this past Monday's Raw, where Zayn won to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his hometown of Montreal. Despite the loss, Gable retaliated by suplexing Zayn outside the ring, in front of Zayn's wife and child.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
