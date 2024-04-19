Drew McIntyre Expected To Stay with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is likely to renew his contract with WWE. After prolonged negotiations, WWE has confirmed that McIntyre, also known as the Scottish Warrior, will be appearing at several events beyond the expiry of his current contract. Previously, McIntyre had considered taking a break due to creative dissatisfaction, but he is now reportedly content and ranks among WWE’s leading full-time wrestlers, including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

The newsletter also suggests that WWE talents are now less inclined to switch to AEW. Although no specific reasons were provided, it's speculated that this could be due to WWE's strong business performance over the past year, along with significant salary increases for those who have re-signed.

McIntyre previously captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. However, his reign was short-lived as Damian Priest cashed in his opportunity soon after, a move significantly influenced by CM Punk. A future confrontation between McIntyre and Punk is anticipated.